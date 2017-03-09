UniCare Takes Action to Address Criti...

UniCare Takes Action to Address Critical West Virginia Health Needs...

The UniCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, has made more than $330,000 in grants available in 2016 to improve the health and wellbeing of West Virginians. Additionally, UniCare Health Plan, a statewide provider of West Virginia Medicaid managed care services, along with its associates, contributed another $28,000 to sponsor health initiatives and community improvement.

