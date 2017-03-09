Unemployment Rates Rise in All 55 Wes...

Unemployment Rates Rise in All 55 West Virginia Counties

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

WorkForce West Virginia says Jefferson County's 3.4 percent unemployment rate remains the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.9 percent and Monongalia County at 4.3 percent. Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Feb 28 Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC