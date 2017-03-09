Unemployment Rates Rise in All 55 West Virginia Counties
WorkForce West Virginia says Jefferson County's 3.4 percent unemployment rate remains the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.9 percent and Monongalia County at 4.3 percent. Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.7 percent.
