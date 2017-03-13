UHC Has The Most Xenex Germ-Zapping Robots In West Virginia
United Hospital Center announced today that it has the most Xenex LightStrikea Germ-Zapping Robotsa in West Virginia. The three robots will be used to enhance environmental cleanliness by disinfecting and destroying hard-to-kill germs, bacteria and superbugs in hard-to-clean places.
