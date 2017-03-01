Two crowned in Miss Elkins Area Scholarship Pageant
The Miss Elkins Area Scholarship Program crowned two new representatives to send to the annual Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Morgantown on June 22 to 25. Miss Elkins Area's Outstanding Teen 2017 is Katelin Bochhetti, a student at Jefferson High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Fuckyoujamesreed
|225
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Mar 2
|Curious more
|2
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Feb 28
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC