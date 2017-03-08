'Turn Around' Grant Up for Council Approval
A substance abuse "model" for incarcerated West Virginia inmate/addicts will be on the Huntington City Council agenda, Monday, March 13. The $650,000 "turn around" grant will provide assistance/treatment for misdemeanor inmates at the Western Regional Jail and the day reporting program. "There will be no cost to the city," explained Jim Johnson, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy."
