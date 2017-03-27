The Senator from ground zero of the opioid crisis has no idea what he's talking about
As the partial government shutdown enters its second week with no end in sight, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rushes to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. In fighting the opioid crisis that is taking lives across the country, it would be helpful if the Senator from ground zero of the crisis, West Virginia, knew what he was talking about when it comes to solving it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC