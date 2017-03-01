Tax Plan Would Hurt Lower-Income People
No one distorts language better than a politician. Politicians just have the uncanny ability to take the worst ideas possible, and dress them up in words that make them seem wise and wonderful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Fuckyoujamesreed
|225
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Mar 2
|Curious more
|2
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Feb 28
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC