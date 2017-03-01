Storms hit hard in central W.Va. and Kanawha Valley
March is roaring in like a lion today in West Virginia. Severe storm activity which spawned tornadoes in the mid-west overnight has rolled across the Ohio River and hit the Mountain State with intense thunderstorms packing heavy rain and high winds.
