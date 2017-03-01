State v. J.E. State
Joining in the majority in these consolidated juvenile matters brings to mind a quote attributed to Justice Antonin Scalia: "If you're going to be a good and faithful judge, you have to resign yourself to the fact that you're not always going to like the conclusions you reach. If you like them all the time, you're probably doing something wrong."
