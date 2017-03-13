Shuttering 80 agencies
Mona Charen pronounced Reaganism dead in National Review on April 29, 2016: "This is the end of Reaganism," former Senator Tom Coburn, a conservative hero, told me. The three-legged stool of strong defense, small government, and conservatism on social issues has been smashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Fri
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|2
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|indictments and questions
|Mar 15
|Loose
|1
|. I'm Jesse Pennington
|Mar 14
|Jesse Pennington
|1
|Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16)
|Mar 14
|Mookymook
|3
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar 14
|Mookymook
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC