Shepherd students help others during spring break
While many Shepherd University students went home or on vacation during spring break March 12-17, a group of 19 students and staff spent the week doing community service work in Southern West Virginia. During this year's Alternative Spring Break, students spent time volunteering in Mingo, Wayne, and Logan counties.
