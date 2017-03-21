Seniors warned of gambling risks
Residents of Berkeley Senior Services gathered earlier this week with Debbie Maiorano to discuss Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the effects of problem gambling. About 6.5 percent of West Virginians are classified as high risk for developing a gambling problem at some point in their life, according to Maiorano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|indictments and questions
|1 hr
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 19
|fyi
|2
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|. I'm Jesse Pennington
|Mar 14
|Jesse Pennington
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC