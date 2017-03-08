Senators, reps meet with constituents at reception

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-2nd Congressional Region, greeted fellow West Virginians at the West Virginia State Society Congressional Reception in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pete Deremer, president of the State Society, said the event is one of two annual gatherings to ensure West Virginia is present in D.C. The non-partisan, nonprofit society aimed to honor a new congressional year and honor the work the West Virginian representatives do for the state, according to Deremer.

