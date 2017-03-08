Senators, reps meet with constituents at reception
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-2nd Congressional Region, greeted fellow West Virginians at the West Virginia State Society Congressional Reception in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pete Deremer, president of the State Society, said the event is one of two annual gatherings to ensure West Virginia is present in D.C. The non-partisan, nonprofit society aimed to honor a new congressional year and honor the work the West Virginian representatives do for the state, according to Deremer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Mar 4
|Fuckyoujamesreed
|225
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Mar 2
|Curious more
|2
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Feb 28
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC