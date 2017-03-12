Senator says his heart is in bills to help sexual assault survivors
Now his passion is guiding two pieces of legislation that he says would give sexual assault survivors greater rights in West Virginia. "This is a very under-reported crime and God knows how many victims, boys and girls, are out there," said Woelfel, D-Cabell.
