Senate rejects two unemployment board nominees; Leaders cite qualifications

On Thursday, the state Senate approved a list of more than 70 executive nominations that did not include Belinda Biafore, the state Democratic Party chair, and Jo Marie Chandler, daughter of Larry Puccio, a former state Democratic Party chair and an adviser to Justice. Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns cited what he saw as lack of experience in adjudicating claims as his reason for opposing the nominations of Biafore and Chandler for terms that would have run through Jan. 1, 2023.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.