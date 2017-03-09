Senate rejects two unemployment board...

Senate rejects two unemployment board nominees; Leaders cite qualifications

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Virginia Metro

On Thursday, the state Senate approved a list of more than 70 executive nominations that did not include Belinda Biafore, the state Democratic Party chair, and Jo Marie Chandler, daughter of Larry Puccio, a former state Democratic Party chair and an adviser to Justice. Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns cited what he saw as lack of experience in adjudicating claims as his reason for opposing the nominations of Biafore and Chandler for terms that would have run through Jan. 1, 2023.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Feb 28 Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC