SBA to honor 2 West Virginians for business, flood recovery work
The new executive director of the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee will be recognized for her volunteer efforts during the aftermath of the June flood. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday Susan Jack will receive the 2017 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer.
