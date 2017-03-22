SBA to honor 2 West Virginians for bu...

SBA to honor 2 West Virginians for business, flood recovery work

14 hrs ago

The new executive director of the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee will be recognized for her volunteer efforts during the aftermath of the June flood. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday Susan Jack will receive the 2017 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer.

