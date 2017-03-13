Sanders' West Virginia town hall focuses on healthcare
Bernie Sanders Sanders' West Virginia town hall focuses on healthcare This week: GOP works to corral votes on healthcare plan Sanders: GOP healthcare proposal an 'absolute disaster' and a 'disgrace' MORE held a town hall style meeting in West Virginia Sunday to address critical issues affecting the state. The event was moderated and taped by MSNBC and will air Monday night at 8 p.m. MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Sanders and more than a dozen panelists touched on a range of topics affecting McDowell County and other rural U.S. communities, including the opioid epidemic, jobs and healthcare.
