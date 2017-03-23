Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer...

Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer Kindergarten Aide Named "West Virginia History Heroes"

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Retired Cabell County Schools principal and teacher John F. Hanna and Altizer Elementary classroom aide/paraprofessional Lisa Harbour are being recognized as a West Virginia History Heroes by the West Virginia Archives and History Commission. A news release from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History states, "the purpose of the annual award is "to give state level recognition to individuals chosen for dedicated service on behalf of an organization's programs or for a recent significant contribution to state and local history through research, interpretation, publication, or preservation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Mar 22 tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 19 CatInTheHat 12
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap Mar 17 ulricagina1206 1
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC