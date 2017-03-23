Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer Kindergarten Aide Named "West Virginia History Heroes"

Retired Cabell County Schools principal and teacher John F. Hanna and Altizer Elementary classroom aide/paraprofessional Lisa Harbour are being recognized as a West Virginia History Heroes by the West Virginia Archives and History Commission. A news release from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History states, "the purpose of the annual award is "to give state level recognition to individuals chosen for dedicated service on behalf of an organization's programs or for a recent significant contribution to state and local history through research, interpretation, publication, or preservation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.