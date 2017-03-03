Recent Wildfire Study: 84% Are Caused...

Recent Wildfire Study: 84% Are Caused By Humans

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

University of MA professor Bethany Bradley and her coauthors probed 1.5 million wildfires occurring from 1992 to 2012, findings that human-induced fire season was triple the length of lightning-induced season and added 40,000 wildfires annually on average. But as astute pyrologist Bruce Springsteen once wrote , "You can't start a fire without a spark".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) 18 hr Curious more 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Wed Jasonisatard 224
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Tue Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC