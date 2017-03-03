Recent Wildfire Study: 84% Are Caused By Humans
University of MA professor Bethany Bradley and her coauthors probed 1.5 million wildfires occurring from 1992 to 2012, findings that human-induced fire season was triple the length of lightning-induced season and added 40,000 wildfires annually on average. But as astute pyrologist Bruce Springsteen once wrote , "You can't start a fire without a spark".
