Public Service Commission Urges Caution When Using Portable Generators

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia urges all West Virginians to follow safety procedures when operating a portable generator. Carbon monoxide, which is present in the engine exhaust fumes, but has no smell or taste, is the most common danger from the improper use of portable generators.

