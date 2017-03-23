Op Ed: West Virginia has Strong Connection to Youth and Voting

By Mac Warner, Secretary of State Sometimes when people mention the United States Constitution, they might be able to recite the 1st Amendment's rights to free press and freedom of religion, or they might speak of the 2nd Amendment's right to bear arms. But what do you know about the other amendments to the Constitution? I want to talk to you specifically about the 26th Amendment, its importance, and West Virginia's role in its passage and ratification.

