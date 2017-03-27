Ohio, W.Va. leaders rejoice overturn ...

Ohio, W.Va. leaders rejoice overturn of Clean Power Plan

15 hrs ago

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he knew Tuesday that before the ink was dry on President Donald Trump's executive order rolling back the Clean Power Plan, environmentalists who see solar and wind power as the future were preparing for more legal wrangling. Morrisey led the battle against the plan President Barack Obama and Democrats had hoped would sharply curb carbon dioxide emissions from electricity plants by filing lawsuits against the regulation.

