New coal industry bill introduced in West Virginia
A new bill that would preserve the enforcement authority of state mine inspectors in West Virginia was introduced to the state Senate. The bill is a retreat from an earlier version that would have stripped the state inspectors of their authority, a version that sponsor Sen. Randy Smith said was designed to get various sides to the negotiating table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mining Engineering.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC