Nearly 23,000 Coal Miners to Lose Benefits
Almost 23,000 retired coal miners and their dependents on Wednesday received official notification that they could lose their health care benefits by April 30. "They will now have to begin contemplating whether to continue to get medicines and treatments they need to live or to buy groceries. They will now have to wonder if they can go see a doctor for chronic conditions like black lung or cancer or pay the mortgage."
