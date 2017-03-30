Monongalia Senator: Future of cannabi...

Monongalia Senator: Future of cannabis legislation now in House Speaker's hands

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

State Senator Bob Beach said Thursday, if nothing else, passage of the Medical Cannabis Act in the West Virginia Senate was a major achievement. "The Senator from Logan [Richard Ojeda] worked that particular piece of legislation very hard," Beach said Thursday morning on "The Gary Bowden Show" on the AJR News Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... 5 hr tax payer 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) 10 hr Son of Baldr 13
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Wed Fire 33
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Wed Smitty 2
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Mar 22 tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC