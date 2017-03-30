Monongalia Senator: Future of cannabis legislation now in House Speaker's hands
State Senator Bob Beach said Thursday, if nothing else, passage of the Medical Cannabis Act in the West Virginia Senate was a major achievement. "The Senator from Logan [Richard Ojeda] worked that particular piece of legislation very hard," Beach said Thursday morning on "The Gary Bowden Show" on the AJR News Network.
