Miss WV visits New Haven -
Miss West Virginia 2016 Morgan Breeden of Charles Town visited schools in Mason County last week to spread her pageant platform of "Bullies Beware: I Have a Lion in my Heart." She is pictured speaking to students at New Haven Elementary on Friday.
