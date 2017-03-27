Manchin plans Town Hall meeting with miners
West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has announced a Town Hall meeting Friday in the state's southern coal country to meet with miners. Manchin has been pushing legislation to extend health and pension benefits to retired union miners, saying they were promised by then-President Harry Truman and are about to expire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC