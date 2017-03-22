Man gets trial date for rape and murd...

Man gets trial date for rape and murder of baby girl

51 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: 'Explosion' reported in Westminster after police are called to suspicious package just yards from scene of terror attack Mother's boyfriend gets trial date for the horrific rape and murder of a 10-month-old girl whose namesake 'Emmaleigh's law' mandating stiffer penalty for child abuse passed in West Virginia on the same day Benjamin Taylor, 32, charged with murder and sexual assault in the October 2016 death of Emmaleigh Elizabeth Barringer in West Virginia Legislation inspired by the deceased infant would increase sentence for those convicted of child abuse cases causing death from 10-40 years to 20-80 years A judge on Wednesday set an August trial date for a West Virginia man accused of brutally raping and murdering his girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter.

