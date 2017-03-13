Man confesses to date rape during pol...

Man confesses to date rape during police job interview, lands in jail instead

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WCFB-FM Orlando

A West Virginia man mistakenly confessed to a date rape while interviewing for a probation officer job in South Charleston and is now facing sexual assault charges. Police said during an interview for the officer's job Feb. 8, Price, 21, admitted he'd been out drinking with a woman, had a sexual encounter with her, then used his phone to record her, according to a report by WCHS TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCFB-FM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
indictments and questions 10 hr Loose 1
. I'm Jesse Pennington 13 hr Jesse Pennington 1
Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16) 19 hr Mookymook 3
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Tue Mookymook 5
Hey West Virginia, Stop thing fracking and coal... Tue mookymook 1
Marijuana Mountains (May '16) Tue mookymook 3
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC