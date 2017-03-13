Man confesses to date rape during police job interview, lands in jail instead

A West Virginia man mistakenly confessed to a date rape while interviewing for a probation officer job in South Charleston and is now facing sexual assault charges. Police said during an interview for the officer's job Feb. 8, Price, 21, admitted he'd been out drinking with a woman, had a sexual encounter with her, then used his phone to record her, according to a report by WCHS TV.

