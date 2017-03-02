Legislative finance leaders say they'...

Legislative finance leaders say they're well aware the budget clock is ticking

The leaders of the House and Senate finance committees say their answers to filling the state's half-billion-dollar estimated gap for the next fiscal year are coming in short order. House Finance Chairman Eric Nelson, at the end of a three-hour floor session today, stood to say his committee will have a budget nailed down tight enough to be approved before the last day of this year's session.

