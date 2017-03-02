Legislative finance leaders say they're well aware the budget clock is ticking
The leaders of the House and Senate finance committees say their answers to filling the state's half-billion-dollar estimated gap for the next fiscal year are coming in short order. House Finance Chairman Eric Nelson, at the end of a three-hour floor session today, stood to say his committee will have a budget nailed down tight enough to be approved before the last day of this year's session.
