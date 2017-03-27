Lawmakers talk budget compromise as e...

Lawmakers talk budget compromise as end nears

Wednesday

Lawmakers have nine more days to agree on a budget before the regular Legislative session ends, according to the West Virginia Office of the Governor's website, and there are still many disagreements about the best way to address the budget gap West Virginia is facing for fiscal year 2017-18. According to Gov. Jim Justice' office, Justice wants to avoid a government shut down at all costs and solve the budget issue before the July 1 deadline.

