Kanawha County tank leak caused by bullet holes
A tank leak in Kanawha County is believed to not have impacted drinking water, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. DEP said the tank, located in Belcher Hollow, was holding a solution containing 20 percent sodium hydroxide used to treat acid mine drainage.
