Justice Introduces Budget Countdown C...

Justice Introduces Budget Countdown Clock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOAY

Two days after saying it was "pitiful" for the West Virginia Legislature to have not yet produced a budget, Gov. Jim Justice introduced a "budget countdown" clock on his website, ticking down to the end of the regular session on April 8. According to a news release from Justice's office the clock serves as a reminder for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate to move quickly in order to pass a responsible budget before the session ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Thu Curious more 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Wed Jasonisatard 224
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Tue Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC