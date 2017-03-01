Justice Introduces Budget Countdown Clock
Two days after saying it was "pitiful" for the West Virginia Legislature to have not yet produced a budget, Gov. Jim Justice introduced a "budget countdown" clock on his website, ticking down to the end of the regular session on April 8. According to a news release from Justice's office the clock serves as a reminder for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate to move quickly in order to pass a responsible budget before the session ends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Curious more
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Jasonisatard
|224
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC