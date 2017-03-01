Justice Introduces Budget Countdown Clock

Two days after saying it was "pitiful" for the West Virginia Legislature to have not yet produced a budget, Gov. Jim Justice introduced a "budget countdown" clock on his website, ticking down to the end of the regular session on April 8. According to a news release from Justice's office the clock serves as a reminder for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate to move quickly in order to pass a responsible budget before the session ends.

