Jefferson County at top of health lis...

Jefferson County at top of health list in West Virginia, McDowell County at bottom

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Jefferson County, Putnam County and Monongalia County again lead West Virginia in terms of overall health while Wyoming County, Mingo County and McDowell County remain at the bottom in the latest County Health Rankings report. On Wednesday, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute released the 2017 health numbers, based on 30 factors, for almost every county in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) 12 hr Fire 33
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase 12 hr Smitty 2
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Mar 22 tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 19 CatInTheHat 12
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC