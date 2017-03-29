Jefferson County at top of health list in West Virginia, McDowell County at bottom
Jefferson County, Putnam County and Monongalia County again lead West Virginia in terms of overall health while Wyoming County, Mingo County and McDowell County remain at the bottom in the latest County Health Rankings report. On Wednesday, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute released the 2017 health numbers, based on 30 factors, for almost every county in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Fire
|33
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|12 hr
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC