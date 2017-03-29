Jefferson County at top of health list in West Virginia, McDowell County at bottom

Jefferson County, Putnam County and Monongalia County again lead West Virginia in terms of overall health while Wyoming County, Mingo County and McDowell County remain at the bottom in the latest County Health Rankings report. On Wednesday, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute released the 2017 health numbers, based on 30 factors, for almost every county in the United States.

