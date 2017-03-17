JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain ...

JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

JCPenney released the list of 138 stores that it will close in the coming months and only one of those is in West Virginia. The company said the store at the Foxcroft Towne Center in Martinsburg would be closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap 12 hr ulricagina1206 1
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Wed Trump is the man 2
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Wed Trump is the man 1
indictments and questions Wed Loose 1
. I'm Jesse Pennington Tue Jesse Pennington 1
Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16) Mar 14 Mookymook 3
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Mar 14 Mookymook 5
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC