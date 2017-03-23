Jackson County superintendent vying for West Virginia's top education post
The West Virginia Board of Education said Wednesday it has three finalists for West Virginia superintendent of schools, including the current superintendent of Jackson County Schools. Hess, who has served as superintendent of schools in Jackson County since July 2006, was named 2013 West Virginia Superintendent of the Year by the West Virginia Association of School Administrators .
