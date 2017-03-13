In the Honor Band
Photo courtesy Jim Cook Students from Westside represented Wyoming County in the Southern West Virginia Honor Band. Band members from twenty-one schools in Southern West Virginia auditioned for band and chair placement on Thursday then performed a concert on Saturday, March 11, at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.
