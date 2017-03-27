House OKs defunding RESAs

House OKs defunding RESAs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

A bill to defund West Virginia's eight regional education service agencies is now on its way to the Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) 4 hr Fire 33
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase 5 hr Smitty 2
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Mar 22 tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 19 CatInTheHat 12
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC