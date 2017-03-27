House of Delegates Votes to Increase Substance Abuse Treatment Opportunities
The House of Delegates voted unanimously to enable the creation of additional substance abuse treatment facilities to provide more treatment options for those suffering with addiction. House Bill 2428 would require the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources to ensure that by July 1, 2018, there are additional beds provided for substance abuse at either state Bureau for Behavioral Health or Health Facilities locations or at privately owned facilities throughout the state.
