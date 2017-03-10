House bills would set W.Va. sales tax and income tax at 5.5 percent
Bills introduced Friday in the House of Delegates could make major changes to West Virginia's tax code, establishing a flat income tax rate of 5.5 percent and dropping the sales tax to 5.5 percent while also broadening what is taxed, including food. Both changes would go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
