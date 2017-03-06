Health Care Policy Expert Calls Plan to Replace Affordable Care Act 'Harmful' for West Virginia

A health care policy expert at West Virginia University explains that the proposed American Health Care Act could be "particularly harmful for West Virginia" in the loss of individual coverage and more than $1 billion in federal funds, as well as a loss of 15,000 jobs. "With one of the oldest populations in the country, West Virginians would also be disproportionately affected by provisions to charge older individuals up to five times as much as younger ones," said Simon Haeder , an assistant professor in the West Virginia University John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy & Politics and the Department of Political Science .

