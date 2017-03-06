Health Care Policy Expert Calls Plan ...

Health Care Policy Expert Calls Plan to Replace Affordable Care Act 'Harmful' for West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Newswise

A health care policy expert at West Virginia University explains that the proposed American Health Care Act could be "particularly harmful for West Virginia" in the loss of individual coverage and more than $1 billion in federal funds, as well as a loss of 15,000 jobs. "With one of the oldest populations in the country, West Virginians would also be disproportionately affected by provisions to charge older individuals up to five times as much as younger ones," said Simon Haeder , an assistant professor in the West Virginia University John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy & Politics and the Department of Political Science .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Feb 28 Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC