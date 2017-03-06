Health Care Policy Expert Calls Plan to Replace Affordable Care Act 'Harmful' for West Virginia
A health care policy expert at West Virginia University explains that the proposed American Health Care Act could be "particularly harmful for West Virginia" in the loss of individual coverage and more than $1 billion in federal funds, as well as a loss of 15,000 jobs. "With one of the oldest populations in the country, West Virginians would also be disproportionately affected by provisions to charge older individuals up to five times as much as younger ones," said Simon Haeder , an assistant professor in the West Virginia University John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy & Politics and the Department of Political Science .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Mar 4
|Fuckyoujamesreed
|225
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Mar 2
|Curious more
|2
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Feb 28
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC