Fund transition process for RESAs
It appears Gov. Jim Justice and legislators may be aiming to get West Virginia a guest appearance on the hit television show Justice and most legislators seem determined to kill the state's eight RESAs. As we have noted previously, some of them are all but worthless - but RESA 6, serving our area, provides valuable services to public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC