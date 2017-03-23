EXCLUSIVE: Jobs And Confidence Return To West Virginia Coal Country
Convoys of trucks with oversized loads are once again a common site in West Virginia. Daytime trips through the state's interstate highways reveal truck after truck carrying loads of industrial equipment covered in orange hazard flags and signs to alert motorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|23 hr
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Wed
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Tue
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC