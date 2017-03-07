Drugs are killing so many people in W...

Drugs are killing so many people in West Virginia that the state can't keep up with the funerals

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A man injects himself with heroin using a needle obtained from the People's Harm Reduction Alliance, the nation's largest needle-exchange program, in Seattle. Deaths in West Virginia have overwhelmed a state program providing burial assistance for needy families for at least the fifth year in a row, causing the program to be nearly out of money four months before the end of the fiscal year, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Resources .

