DHHR announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for low income residents
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted beginning Monday, March 27, 2017, until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents who have a termination notice in paying their home heating bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|13 hr
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Wed
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Tue
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC