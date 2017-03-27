DHHR Announces Emergency Energy Assis...

DHHR Announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for Low Income Residents

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted beginning Monday, March 27, 2017, until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents who have a termination notice in paying their home heating bills.

