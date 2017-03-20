Day Report Center receives award -

Day Report Center receives award -

The Southwestern Regional Day Report Center was awarded the Judge Martin Gaughan Award for Excellence in Community Corrections for 2016. The DRC Director Michelle Akers said, "It has been my goal to have our center recognized with this award since I started in 2012."

