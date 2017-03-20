Day Report Center receives award -
The Southwestern Regional Day Report Center was awarded the Judge Martin Gaughan Award for Excellence in Community Corrections for 2016. The DRC Director Michelle Akers said, "It has been my goal to have our center recognized with this award since I started in 2012."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coal Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|16 hr
|Trump is the man
|2
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|16 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|indictments and questions
|Wed
|Loose
|1
|. I'm Jesse Pennington
|Tue
|Jesse Pennington
|1
|Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Mookymook
|3
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Mookymook
|5
|Hey West Virginia, Stop thing fracking and coal...
|Tue
|mookymook
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC