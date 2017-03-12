Daughter of Don Knotts bringing his s...

Daughter of Don Knotts bringing his stories to West Virginia

Read more: West Virginia Metro

The daughter of Don Knotts, the late legendary television character actor and Morgantown native, says her connections to West Virginia are directly tied to her famous father. "It's pretty nice to come there and feel close to my Dad's spirit when I visit," said Karen Knotts.

