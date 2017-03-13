Consumer complaint list released

Consumer complaint list released

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a list of the top consumer complaints received by the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan and Pendleton counties in 2016. The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division.

