Congressman believes new healthcare law restarts the private market
Representative Evan Jenkins says he has read the entire bill. Now the Congressman who represents southern West Virginia is ready to dive into the details of what's termed the American Care Act, the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
